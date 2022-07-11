UK FM Liz Truss Unveils Campaign To Join 11 Others In Run For PM With Tax Cut Promise

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss on Sunday declared to run for the Tory leadership and consequently replace outgoing British PM, Boris Johnson. Truss' announcement to hold pole position was a much-anticipated move as she has a formidable and dedicated team around her, said, British political analysts. In a column with the Sunday Telegraph, Truss stated that corporate tax cuts will be her primary agenda as it is necessary to implement the "right economic action and plan" to get the country "back on track."

"It is not right to be putting up taxes now," Liz Truss said, pledging to reverse the National Insurance increase that came during April. "Make sure we keep corporation tax competitive so we can attract business and investment into Britain, and put the COVID debt on a longer-term footing," she added, as quoted by The Guardian.

Truss underscored that she will work towards lifting the private sector faster than the public sector "with a long-term plan to bring down the size of the state and the tax burden."

According to CNN, Truss has become one of the loudest Euroskeptic voices, making her more likable among Conservatives. With a strong team to put up the campaign, including decking up her public appearances with slick videos and photos in a statesman-like manner, Liz Truss was way ahead of the game, said CNN. The British FM's bid for UK prime ministerial post comes alongside 11 others including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, newly-appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

UK leaders in the race for leadership

As reported by Sunday Telegraph, Hunt and Javid joined the leadership race following Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps after Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat became the first contender. In addition, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Attorney General Suella Braverman, former ministers Kemi Badenoch and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat have also announced their campaigns in the race for the prime ministerial candidate. UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss also said she would throw the hat in the ring, joining the aforementioned leaders in a bid to replace Johnson.

