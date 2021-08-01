UK FM Rishi Sunak Pushes PM Boris Johnson To Evict Border Restrictions To Boost Economy

UK’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pushed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to re-open the gates of the country to foreign travellers as the country’s economy is suffering under the burden of the pandemic. The request comes in at a time when several other European countries have eased strict COVID-19 restrictions for tourists to visit the country.

Based on a PTI report, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak has advocated PM Johnson that the stringent border rules of the country are posing a threat to its economy. He placed his request, days before a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday to discuss the opening of the international travel.

However, as the UK still grapples with the fear of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, India remains on the red list, which means the travel might not be open for Indians. An effective ban on travel might be placed, or a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine for returning British residents. The Indian diaspora has its hopes high for the next week’s review meeting.

All eyes are set on Thursday's meeting, as it will further decide what level of restrictions holidaymakers will face, with millions eager to know whether they will have to undergo COVID-19 tests or isolation if they travel to popular European holiday destinations around this time of the year, such as France, Italy and Spain.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier has hinted over opening the gates for foreign travellers soon in the country, after lifting the last leg of COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions. This was after the Britain government faced severe condemnation from the travel industry, which is seething under the economic burden posed by the country’s strict travel measures.

UK to permit fully vaccinated US & EU travellers to visit the country

A few days back, there were reports suggesting that the foreign travellers from European Union and the USA, who are fully vaccinated now won’t have to quarantine in England, the government is about to make this reform soon. This will be a big boost to the country’s travel companies and airlines. The travel industry has earlier criticised Johnson for opening the tourism sector too late and stressed that the tourists are moving towards European Union, since it has eased the restrictions.

As per a report by Reuters, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Wednesday, July 28, to LBC radio that he wants to resume UK-USA travel again. All the U.S. citizens, who are fully vaccinated can come to England "freely". He also mentioned that he is discussing a travel corridor with the United States.

