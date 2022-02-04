UK Foreign, Defense Secretaries To Visit Moscow In Mid-Feb, Says Russian Envoy To London

The Russian Ambassador to London on Friday asserted that the visits of the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow are scheduled for mid-February. "I don't want to discuss specific days as of now because the UK Foreign Secretary has suddenly fallen ill. I'm hoping she'll recover soon, and from what I have heard, she's getting ready for the trip. There is already a delegation in place," Ambassador Andrei Kelin informed Sputnik. He further asserted that both leaders will pay separate visits to Russia. The Defense Secretary's trip will be followed by the visit of Foreign Secretary Truss, Kelin added.

As per the Sputnik report, Truss and Wallace were scheduled to visit Moscow earlier but on January 31, Truss tested positive for COVID-19 which led to the postponement of the trip. The scheduled visits coincide with rising tensions between Russia and the West, with the latter accusing Moscow of planning an invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia has refuted such claims, stating it has no intention to invade its former Soviet ally. Russia has also stated that it has the right to send troops within its own borders and that it is not threatening anyone.

Russia expresses concern over Western military assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Moscow has expressed reservations about Western military assistance to Ukraine, including weapon shipments and an increase in the number of Western military advisers in Donbas. PM Boris Johnson expressed his concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow's recent "hostile" activity near the Ukrainian border. During a telephonic conversation on February 2 with Putin, the British Prime Minister emphasised the importance of finding a path ahead that respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to defence, according to an official release by Downing Street.

US approves deployment of 3,000 American troops to Eastern Europe

The UK Prime Minister also stated that the Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic blunder. It's worth noting that PM Johnson spoke to the Russian President after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. n other developments, the US has formally approved the deployment of 3,000 American troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania amid growing tensions in eastern Europe. The Pentagon announced the deployment of US troops in Eastern Europe on Wednesday, February 2, in an effort to reinforce NATO countries in the region.

Image: AP