UK Foreign Office Condemns Russian Court's Decision To Convict Activist

The United Kingdom strongly condemned the recent conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dual-national, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court on charges of state treason and spreading disinformation about the Russian military. According to a report from Russia Today, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office summoned the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, to express its official protest against the verdict, which they have deemed "politically-motivated." The office has stated that it will convey to the Russian envoy that the UK considers Kara-Murza's conviction to be in violation of Russia's international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has praised Vladimir Kara-Murza for his denunciation of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, while also expressing concern over Moscow's perceived lack of commitment to protecting fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression. The Foreign Office has highlighted that the judge presiding over Kara-Murza's case has previously been sanctioned by the UK for involvement in human rights violations, and has indicated that further measures may be considered against those involved in the activist's detention.

The 41-year-old activist is known for his role as vice chairman of the Washington-based Free Russia Foundation, a US-funded pressure group that advocates for "regime change" in Moscow. He is also closely associated with exiled former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky and is considered a protege of the late opposition figure Boris Nemtsov. Kara-Murza served as chairman of the German-based Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom.

He was arrested in April 2022 on suspicion of slandering the Russian military. Charges were filed after he delivered a speech before the Arizona State Congress in March, accusing Russian troops of committing war crimes in Ukraine. Subsequently, he was also charged with state treason and cooperating with "undesirable" organisations associated with foreign powers hostile to Russia.

On Monday, Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year prison sentence by a Moscow court, along with a 400,000 ruble ($4,900) fine and a seven-year ban on practicing journalism. He has repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that the charges against him are politically motivated. Kara-Murza's legal defense has stated their intention to appeal the verdict.