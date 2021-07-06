UK Foreign Office Publicly Apologises For ‘misguided’ Historical Ban On LGBT+ Staff

Britain’s foreign office on Monday, July 5 apologised for the historical ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working in the diplomatic service. According to The Independent, the ban on LGBTQ employees was imposed because of fears they could be more vulnerable to blackmail, potentially posing a security risk, however, it was lifted in 1991. Now, years later after the ban was lifted, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) apologised for the “misguided” ban and further admitted that the department had deprived the United Kingdom of some of its “best talent”.

On Monday, Sir Philip Barton, the head of the diplomatic service, issued an apology for the impact of the ban on LGBTQ staff who had been forced to hide their sexuality for decades. Barton admitted that some had their careers “cut short” or “stopped before they could even begin”. He also went on to say that it was a “misguided view” to believe that LGBT diplomats were susceptible to blackmail. “The diplomatic service undoubtedly deprived itself of some of the UK’s brightest and best talent,” Barton said in his message to staff. Further, the senior civil servant said that he wants to “apologise publicly” for the ban and the impact it had on LGBT staff and their loved ones, both in the UK and abroad.

It has been 30 years since the then FCO lifted the ban on LGBT+ individuals serving in the diplomatic service. Today on behalf of @FCDOGovUK, I have issued an apology. The ban was wrong, unjust and deprived many talented individuals of a career in diplomacy. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/U8Kdgm4yxR — Philip Barton (@PhilipRBarton) July 5, 2021

Raab ‘grateful’ to LGBT diplomats

In a separate statement, The UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab also said that he was “grateful” to the country’s LGBT diplomats, who “so brilliantly” represent the nation and promote the nation’s values around the world. Raab said that the United Kingdom champions LGBT rights because the country believes freedom and tolerance are a source of strength in communities at home and abroad. The cabinet minister said that as co-chair of the Equal Rights Coalition, the UK was working with 41 partner countries to tackle discriminatory laws and prejudice globally.

I join @PhilipRBarton in paying tribute to our LGBT+ staff, who so brilliantly promote our values and national interests overseas. https://t.co/EFryPHBYx1 — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the public apology comes as UK prepares to host a conference of the Equal Rights Coalition, a group of 42 countries committed to protecting and promoting LGBT rights. It is worth noting that back in February, the head of Britain's foreign intelligence service MI6 apologised for a similar historic policy inside the agency, calling it "wrong, unjust and discriminatory". It then followed the Ministry of Defence's announcement that it would allow former military members dismissed because of their sexuality to reclaim lost medals.

