UK Foreign Secretary Blasts EU Over 'false' Vaccine Export Ban Claims; Summons Delegation

UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday wrote to President of the European Council Charles Michel expressing angst over the bloc's completely false' claims that the UK banned the export of coronavirus vaccine. He summoned the EU's UK delegation to hold talks ‘for clarification’ at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. In response to the EU President'sunsubstantiated’ remarks, Raab said in a letter: ‘I wanted to set the record straight. The UK government has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components.’ Further, he added, ‘Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false. We are all facing this pandemic together,’ according to UK’s Foreign Office statement.

EU and UK indulged in the fresh spat post Brexit over the COVID-19 vaccines after the EU president released a newsletter Tuesday, stating that the “EU was the driving force and leading donor in the international fundraising that enabled the financing of the research into vaccines.” He launched a scathing attack on the US and UK, saying that the two countries “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.” He conjured controversy, adding that the “facts do not lie”.

Michel was defending the bloc over the “shocking” reports that he said he had heard in the letter about European Union's Vaccine nationalism’. Stating that Europe, was in fact, more inclusive throughout the pandemic, Michel blamed the UK for competition and bidding for the COVID-19 vaccines. “I am staggered to hear Europe accused of not acting in solidarity,” he said, in the controversial letter. “The EU has never stopped exporting,” the letter stated.

EU's threats to block vaccine supply to NI

Earlier in January, the EU threatened the UK of halting vaccine shipment at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland risks reigniting one of Brexit’s bitterest disputes. The EU introduced checks on vaccines made in the bloc being exported to the UK post-Brexit amid the supply shortfall. While the post-Brexit-deal seeks no restrictions on exports to Northern Ireland, the EU feared that the shipments might be exported directly into the UK via NI as the backdoor, and hence, the bloc resorted to prevent the vaccine supply from entering into Northern Ireland by invoking the Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.