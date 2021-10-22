UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Lands In New Delhi; Trade, Tech And Security On Agenda

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, on 22 October, landed in New Delhi as a part of her maiden trip to India. During her two-day trip, the conservative leader will hold talks with her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on “bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest”. Her discussions will broadly emphasise bolstering trade, including an early harvest deal- and preservation of peace and security in the beleaguered Indo-pacific region inter alia.

“I want the UK and India to step up their partnership in critical areas like technology, investment, security, and defense. India is the world’s largest democracy, a tech, and economic powerhouse, and a vital strategic partner for the UK,” Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Truss said in a press release issued by the UK government.

During her meeting with Jaishankar, Truss is set to introduce a new ‘Strategic Futures Forum’ aimed at increasing collaboration in priority areas like tech and security. According to the press release, Truss will also meet Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and visit Mumbai. During her trip, the British lawmaker will outline agreements to deepen investment ties between the countries and work on “financial and technical support packages” for the developing world.

🇬🇧🇮🇳 In Delhi on my first visit as Foreign Secretary. I'll be discussing how to boost our partnership with our great friends India and deliver for the British people in areas like:



➡️ Tech & infrastructure investment



➡️ Building back better after Covid



➡️ Security and defence — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 22, 2021

India-UK share co-ordinate relations: Piyush Goyal

Despite a long history of colonial oppression, the UK and India share cordial relations, which is evident by the increasing cooperation. Last month, Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, spoke with Liz Truss, the British Secretary of State for International Trading, and discussed ways to boost the India-UK trade relationship. According to Goyal, both countries are bolstering their economic and trade ties by negotiating on an early harvest agreement, which will be followed by a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA). Earlier this month, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced new steps to boost investments and battle climate change during the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India. It should be mentioned here that India and the UK share strong bilateral ties in a multitude of fields. The economic ties between both countries hold much more significance as they are two of the world's top seven economies, with a combined GDP of about USD 5 trillion, according to a report by PTI.

(File Image: AP)