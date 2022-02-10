UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Reaches Moscow For Talks After 'toughest Sanctions' Claim

Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 10, despite her failure to get the UK's "toughest sanctions regime against Russia." Truss promised that the regulations would be in place by February 10, but nothing has been presented to parliament, increasing concerns among opposition MPs that government lawyers are struggling to draft the far-reaching and unprecedented new legislation.

The delay was confirmed by the Foreign Office in a statement, "Our new sanctions legislation will be signed by an FCDO minister this week and will be laid in parliament shortly after. This will be the UK’s toughest sanctions regime against Russia, and means we can act in concert with the US and other partners."

Although no reason for the delay has been revealed, the Foreign Office can point out that the sanctions, once enacted, were only supposed to take effect if Russia invaded. The EU is also debating which penalties to impose, including on the five gas pipelines that connect Russia and Germany. Moreover, Truss will meet with Lavrov despite the fact that UK authorities have stated that there is no sign of Russian military de-escalation.

The Russian foreign ministry issued a statement on Wednesday evening warning, British officials, to tone down their rhetoric. "The British side must be clearly aware that without a clear change in the tone of the speeches of representatives of the British leadership, productive interaction is impossible either in solving bilateral problems or in settling international problems," the ministry remarked in a statement.

Russia should not doubt the strength of UK's response: Truss

Trade and economic connections, according to Moscow, were a "stabilising" aspect in bilateral relations. On the other hand, ahead of her trip to Moscow, Truss stated that Russia should be in no doubt about the strength of UK's response. She added that UK has emphasised many times that any new invasion will come at a high price, including a concerted set of sanctions.

Truss further said, "Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy."

Truss will be in Moscow, while Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, will be in Poland on Thursday, one of the UK's closest European allies, before heading to Brussels to meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Johnson is thinking about sending more troops to Eastern Europe. Moreover, Truss will emphasise that the UK is open to talk to Russia about renegotiating arms control treaties.

Furthermore, the UK's influence is limited, however, because it is not a member of the Normandy format, a four-member body consisting of Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine that is tasked with overseeing the Minsk agreements on the future of Ukraine's Russian-backed eastern territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP