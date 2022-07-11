UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss To Launch Her Conservative Leadership Bid 'within 24 Hours'

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will reportedly announce her bid for Tory leadership within the next 24 hours, according to British broadcaster Sky news. According to the polls conducted by the website Conservative Home, Truss has regularly topped the chart as most favourable for the role of the Conservative party leader. She had also widely gained traction for her boycott of Brexit but after the 2016 referendum, had claimed that she has had a change of mind and threw support behind the initiative.

Besides, Truss, the 42-year-old former Cabinet minister of the UK, who is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is being reported as the frontrunner for the Tory lead, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt being supported as the second-best for the designation. Sunak is being described as the “complete package” by the British MPs.

"Sunak has got the skills, he’s got the ability, he can communicate well, I think he’s the complete package," said Leader of the House Mark Spencer in a remark to Times Radio. Penny Mordaunt Mordaunt also launched her leadership bid as she pledged that “our leadership has to change” while Grant Shapps sponsored his bid stressing that he would “improve Britain” in separate interviews to Sky News.

Who are the contenders for Tory race?

There are nine contenders leading for the next Tory leader as ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down. Liz Truss herself is yet to join the bid officially. Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has said that she will back Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the next Tory leader as she is best suited for the job. The UK is in need of a leader "who can unite the Red and Blue Wall" and had "a clear vision for the country and economy," Coffey wrote in a tweet. Truss delivered a record performance in the former Boris Johnson government, which was "second to none" said the Work and Pensions Secretary adding that it is the "best chance of winning the next election".

UK's 1922 Committee of legislators is expected to lay out the complete schedule and timetable for the race next week as ministers pushed for expediting the procedures. Here is a list of the contenders so far: