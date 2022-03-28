UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss To Visit India On March 31; Strengthening Trade Ties On Agenda

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is scheduled to visit India on Thursday, March 31. During her visit to India, Truss is expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During the meeting, Liz Truss and EAM Jaishankar will hold discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs informed via a press release.

Liz Truss will also attend the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a Track 1.5 dialogue between the UK and India. The dialogue is being hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK.

This would be the second visit by the UK Foreign Secretary to India since the virtual summit. Truss's visit is expected to strengthen India-UK partnership in different sectors, including trade, investment, science, technology, innovation, defence, cooperation, security, education and digital communication.

"The visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade & investment, science, technology & innovation, defence & security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications," the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Notably, the British Foreign Secretary's India visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has entered its second month.

Liz Truss to review progress on 'Roadmap 2030'

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the visit by the British Foreign Secretary will give an opportunity to review the progress on 'Roadmap 2030'. According to the Ministry, India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May 2021.

Liz Truss had travelled to India in October 2021, on an official three-day visit. During the visit, she met EAM Jaishankar and the two reviewed the 'Roadmap 2030', the Ministry of External Affairs said. In addition, both sides discussed bolstering cooperation in trade, people-to-people relationships, health partnership, climate change, science and innovation, defence and security.

(Image: AP/PTI)