UK Foreign Secretary Raab To Visit Pakistan, Will Hold Talks Over Afghanistan Crisis

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be visiting Pakistan to meet with senior leaders in the Imran Khan-led government and discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over, reported ANI citing another media outlet. Raab’s Pakistan visit was finalised on Tuesday between Pakistani and British officials. The UK government has said that its Foreign Secretary will visit the region around war-torn Afghanistan to hold talks about evacuating the ones left behind in Kabul even after western troops have left the country.

Reportedly, a British government source informed that Raab will be in Pakistan for at least two days for the talks. Raab had previously indicated at the visit by saying that the UK foreign secretary will leave for the ‘region’ during the meeting on Government's handling on Afghanistan in Foreign Affairs Committee. He has said, “We're always very careful about travel movements because of the security implications. But I can tell you I'm leaving after this committee to go to the region.”

Raab meets Qatari leaders, discussed Afghanistan

On September 2, Raab met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and other Qatari leaders in Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Days after Britain concluded its war in Afghanistan, Raab travelled to Doha and met with Amir of Qatar along with other senior officials on Thursday. The prospects on the table, as per the UK government statement, included “getting Kabul airport up and running and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders top of the agenda.”

Qatar’s regional influence makes it a key player on Afghanistan. I met Amir @TamimBinHamad and FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar to discuss how to stop Afghanistan becoming a terrorist haven, respond to the humanitarian plight & hold the Taliban to the commitments they have made. pic.twitter.com/4UPmGUItop — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 2, 2021

Following US' suit, it is to be noted that the British Embassy in Afghanistan has been “temporarily” relocated to Qatar until it is feasible to re-establish. The British mission for Afghanistan is “up and running” in Doha. Downing Street also said that Raab would meet with Martin Longden who arrived in Doha on Wednesday and is also the charge while its Ambassador Laurie Bristow is on a leave following an intense UK mission in Afghanistan for evacuation.

Raab’s meeting with Qatari officials comes after the US Secretary of State also spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to thank the latter for facilitating the safe transit for US nationals from Afghanistan. On September 1, the British Foreign Secretary also spoke with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to discuss UK-India collaboration for assisting people in Afghanistan.

