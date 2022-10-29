Last Updated:

UK Foreign Secy Shares Experience Of Working With Rishi Sunak: 'He Will Be A Fantastic PM'

"(It is) very very exciting working with Rishi. I know he will be a fantastic prime minister," says UK's foreign secretary, who is on a visit to India.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was appointed to the post by Liz Truss and has been retained by UK PM Rishi Sunak, is on a visit to India. Speaking with reporters in India, the British Foreign Secretary shared his experience of working with Sunak, adding that he will be a fantastic prime minister. "(It is) very very exciting working with Rishi. I know he will be a fantastic prime minister,"he told ANI while responding to a question about Rishi Sunak, the 1st Hindu and Indian origin PM of the UK. James Cleverly is on his first official visit as UK Chancellor to India and his goal is to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. 

During a United Nations Security Council's special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee, Cleverly said that, "terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns to live-stream attacks”. He further stressed on the importance of India and UK's partnership and cooperation to tackle terrorism. 

“The UK's partnership with India is hugely important to me and I'm pleased to be taking forward our Counter-Terrorism cooperation this weekend," he said. "In 2019, the UK Government launched our counter-unmanned aircraft strategy. “We're funding new counter-drone technologies and working through the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum to ensure that we do more to stop terrorists from misusing drones," he continued. 

India-UK FTA agreement 

India and the UK were supposed to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) by the Diwali of 2022, a deadline that has been missed. UK's Secretary of State for International Trade, Greg Hands recently informed the British parliament that, "Sixteen chapters across 26 policy areas have been agreed so far." "Many exporters are facing considerable tariffs on professional, financial and legal services. (Also,) terms of business visas remain an active area of negotiation," Greg Hands added. The UK is insisting that India reduce the tariffs on scotch, which currently stand at 150 percent. "Tariffs on Scotch whisky going to India are currently at 150 percent. (We) can't guarantee to eliminate them," admitted Hand in the parliament. UK is resisting India on the point of business visas. India wants UK to grant more access to India whereas in UK, the Tory party faces pressure from its domestic constituency to implement harsher immigration policies. Trade, security and defence are the points of cooperation between India and the UK. British PM Rishi Sunak, after his conversation with PM Narendra Modi, said that he looks forward to strengthening the ties between the two countries in defence, security and trade. 

