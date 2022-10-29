UK Foreign Secy Shares Experience Of Working With Rishi Sunak: 'He Will Be A Fantastic PM'

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was appointed to the post by Liz Truss and has been retained by UK PM Rishi Sunak, is on a visit to India. Speaking with reporters in India, the British Foreign Secretary shared his experience of working with Sunak, adding that he will be a fantastic prime minister. "(It is) very very exciting working with Rishi. I know he will be a fantastic prime minister,"he told ANI while responding to a question about Rishi Sunak, the 1st Hindu and Indian origin PM of the UK. James Cleverly is on his first official visit as UK Chancellor to India and his goal is to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During a United Nations Security Council's special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee, Cleverly said that, "terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns to live-stream attacks”. He further stressed on the importance of India and UK's partnership and cooperation to tackle terrorism.

“The UK's partnership with India is hugely important to me and I'm pleased to be taking forward our Counter-Terrorism cooperation this weekend," he said. "In 2019, the UK Government launched our counter-unmanned aircraft strategy. “We're funding new counter-drone technologies and working through the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum to ensure that we do more to stop terrorists from misusing drones," he continued.

India-UK FTA agreement