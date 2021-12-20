UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss New Negotiator In Post-Brexit Talks After Frost's 24-hour Stint

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration has handed the role for Britain's post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union to the top diplomat and Tory favourite Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. As Johnson’s chief post-Brexit negotiator, Truss will ensure Britain’s diplomacy and enduring influence to seal trade deals with the EU and succeed the British leader after his government battled a torrid week of COVID-19 restriction rebellion and the resignation of a trusted ally and chief Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.

"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances, I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," UK Prime Minister’s Brexit talisman and right-hand political figure Frost wrote in an impassioned letter published by Number 10 Downing Street. He wrote in the context of UK PM's recent Plan B COVID measures that would involve heavy clampdowns, his government's "direction of travel” and considerations for a third lockdown.

Frost, Johnson’s closest ally who had handed his resignation a week ago but was convinced by the UK PM to stay until the New Year, hastily dispatched the resignation letter earlier yesterday over what is being alleged ‘disillusionment with Johnson's policies.’ Frost’s move was fuelled by the rebellion from at least a hundred of Johnson’s own MPs who opposed his COVID-19 policies in a parliamentary vote.

Johnson’s approval among his political staff and aides has been steadily eroding over a series of scandals involving the British leader including the parties last Christmas. A barrage of criticism mounted since a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party that he had held at a time when most of Britain reeled under the stringent coronavirus shut down. Downing Street, however, had denied the allegations.

Johnson's closest ally's 'fallout'

Lord Frost was hired by Johnson as his political special adviser during the time that he served as the foreign secretary in the Theresa May administration in 2016. But the former made a dramatic resignation with 'immediate effect' on Saturday in a shock to Johnson, that pushed the Tory backbenchers asking their Prime Minister to opt for a 'more conservative agenda’. In his letter, Frost told Johnson that the 'Brexit is now secure', but added, ’the challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us.’ Frost stressed that the UK leaders must work towards making Britain a 'lightly regulated, low-tax country. Many of Frost’s No 10 aides speculate his dismissal was influenced by his behind-the-scenes power struggles.

As the favourite of the Tory grassroots activists, Truss takes over the role for post-Brexit talks with the EU after Frost stepped down, her big responsibility for Britain would be to lead negotiations and resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. She was appointed in less than 24 hours after the one-time confidant of Johnson, whom he called “the greatest Frost since the Great Frost of 1709,” had a fall out with the leader. The embattled prime minister said in his response that he was “very sorry” to receive the resignation letter.