UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss To Visit India On March 31; Russia-Ukraine War On Agenda

As embattled Ukrainian leaders continue to seek support from foreign allies to aid in the conflict against invading Russian forces, a slew of foreign diplomats are scheduled to visit India, most notable among them being UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. According to the statement released by the British High Commission, Truss' visit to India comes as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month. After landing in New Delhi on March 31, the British diplomat is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where both the diplomats will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"In a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign secretary will say Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies working closer together to deter aggressors, reduce vulnerability to coercion and strengthen global security," read UK govt's statement released on Thursday.

UK aims to lower global strategic dependence on Russia

The statement further added that the United Kingdom wants to counter Russia’s aggression and lower the global strategic dependence on the country ahead of key NATO and G7 meetings scheduled to be held next week. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently said, "Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries."

"This matters even more in the context of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underlines the need for free democracies to work closer together in areas like defence, trade and cyber security," Truss further added.

Truss will also try to deepen cyber security and defence cooperation with India

According to Truss, India, the world's largest democracy and a great friend of Britain, is an economic and tech powerhouse and affirmed she wants to build an even closer relationship between the two nations. Furthermore, Truss stated that she will also work to deepen cyber security and defence cooperation between the two countries and will announce a new joint cyber security programme during her visit to India. Apart from this, the statement also noted that the British diplomat will also focus on closer maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. "The UK will join India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and become a lead partner on maritime security issues, coordinating work with key partners in Southeast Asia," according to the statement.