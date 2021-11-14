UK Foreign Secy Truss Blames Russia For Belarus Crisis; Accuses Using Migrants As 'pawns'

The Foreign Secretary of the US, Liz Truss, has blamed Moscow for the migrant situation along the Belarus-Poland border. She accused Minsk of using migrants as "pawns" and undermining regional security. Russia bears a clear responsibility in this case. It must put pressure on the Belarusian authorities to end the Belarus-Poland border crisis and engage in dialogue, Truss told The Telegraph on Saturday, November 13. UK officials are concerned that the migrant crisis at the Polish border will soon spread to the UK, according to the media agency.

“We are not just standing side by side with Poland as it bears the brunt of this shameful manufactured migrant crisis, but also the others in the Visegrad Four – Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – and our friends in the Baltics and Ukraine,” Truss said, The Telegraph reported.

Truss described the standoff as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's latest step to undermine regional security. On Saturday, November 13, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania to discuss the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, and he stated that the issue will be raised at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week, ANI reported. Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik stated on Saturday that the European Union is not making any serious efforts to engage in dialogue with Belarus in order to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

Belarus-Poland border crisis

Belarus has been accused by Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia of orchestrating a migrant crisis in order to retaliate against Brussels' sanctions upon President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus' president has denied the allegations, claiming that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford strict border controls. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on Thursday that Russia is not involved in the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland and that Moscow is attempting to help resolve the conflict through contacts with authorities.

The migrants, mostly Kurds, have been stranded on the border for days in near-freezing temperatures, erecting a tent camp and burning wood to stay warm. According to Belarus, there are approximately 2,000 people in the camp, including pregnant women and children. According to Poland, there are between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants on the border, with more arriving on a daily basis. On Thursday, Britain dispatched a team of about ten soldiers to assist Poland in fortifying its borders. Truss also urged European neighbours to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would connect Russia and Europe across the Baltic Sea, warning that it would allow Moscow to "tighten its grip on those nations that rely on its gas."

