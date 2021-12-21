UK Foreign Secy Truss Demands 'thorough Revision' Of Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol

The United Kingdom has demanded a "thorough revision" of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), amid rising speculation that it could invoke Article 16 of the document, which would allow London to suspend its NIP-related commitments temporarily. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has expressed her desire to meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss serious concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. (NIP). "I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country," She wrote on Twitter on Monday, December 20.

The statement comes after Lord David Frost, the UK government's former senior negotiator on post-Brexit relations with the European Union, resigned on Saturday, December 18, citing his "disaffection" with the direction of London's domestic and foreign policy. Last week, Frost voiced displeasure with the lack of progress in UK's negotiations with the EU, repeating London's willingness to invoke the provision permitting one of the parties to temporarily forsake its commitments. He stated that it's sad that there hasn't been any progress toward a thorough or worthwhile interim agreement this year and a solution must be found as soon as possible next year.

Look forward to speaking to @MarosSefcovic tomorrow about the Northern Ireland Protocol.



I want a comprehensive solution that delivers for the people of Northern Ireland and everyone across our great country. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 20, 2021

"We will continue to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if it is the only way to defend the prosperity and stability of Northern Ireland and its people, as long as there is no negotiated solution," the former Brexit minister remarked as reported by news agency Sputnik. The remarks come after Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin warned last month that invoking Article 16 by London might have catastrophic consequences. He had also emphasised that the United Kingdom's government must respond in good faith. "In my opinion, invoking Article 16 as a response to the European Commission's recommendations would be irresponsible, imprudent, and reckless," he told in a message to Irish lawmakers.

No hard border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland as part of Brexit agreement

It should be mentioned here that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as part of the Brexit agreement that came into effect in January. However, under NIP, all commodities and animal-based products entering the UK must be inspected upon arrival to ensure that they comply with EU sanitary requirements. According to the UK government, the protocol is ineffective since it causes delays and disruptions in products being transited between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country. Meanwhile, the EU pledged in October to reduce food, plant, and animal product inspections by 80% and paperwork of transport companies by half, but London is seeking a total overhaul of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Image: AP