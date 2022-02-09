UK Foreign Secy Truss To Make Moscow Trip With ‘toughest Sanctions’ Plans Unaccomplished

British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is slated to meet with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Thursday, February 10 but her plans of imposing crippling sanctions on Moscow are now left undecided. UK’s foreign minister had earlier announced the “toughest sanction regime against Russia” to be slapped by February 10 but no implementation plan has been laid down in the British Parliament yet, raising suspicion among the British MPs that the Boris Johnson administration has been struggling to frame draft laws to pass as legislation and unprecedented laws to sanction Russian entities.

Truss had threatened that the UK would use the new ‘sanctions laws’ to blacklist Moscow firms should Putin invade Ukraine. But the British foreign minister’s trip “will lack a key piece of leverage,” reports Guardian newspaper.

Ahead of UK foreign minister Truss Moscow's visit, Russia's ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin had warned that the UK must drop the so-called “sanctions” rhetoric if they were to enter into a comprehensive negotiation with Russia. "If they’re [UK] coming to Russia to threaten us again with sanctions, then it is fairly pointless,” the Russian official had warned well ahead of Truss’ trip. “We read everything, see everything, know and hear. In this case, the dialogue and conversation in Moscow will be probably fairly short,” Kelin further iterated.

Truss had earlier announced at a conference that the UK would “target any company that is linked to the Russian state, engages in the business of economic significance to the Russian state, or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state.” She had announced such a measure to be implemented by February 10.

Putin will have 'nowhere to hide', Russia 'should be in no doubt' about UK’s strength: UK FM

UK’s new sanction laws against Moscow would empower the UK Treasury to slap a series of sanctions on Russian businesses or individuals involved in the destabilisation of the Ukrainian territory. Truss told MPs in the House of Commons: “The package that we are putting forward in legislation will be in place by February 10, which means that we are able to enact wide-ranging sanctions in broad categories that really target anybody who is providing strategic or economic support to the Russian regime.”

Further, she had said that Putin will have “nowhere to hide, and I am very clear that we will apply those sanctions without fear or favour.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had similarly asserted during his visit to Kyiv that the UK will sanction Russian firms if as much as Russian “toecap” crossed the border with Ukraine, sending a dire warning to the Russian authoritarian leader who has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s frontier.

UK’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden in an interview with the Royal United Services Institute think tank, meanwhile said: “I do not know where the promised legislation [sanctions law] is.” He then added, “So much of the wealth associated with the people close to the Putin regime is tied up in property in the UK. There is a very well-developed group of law firms, consultancies, trusts, PR firms who are ready to help these people and issue lawsuits against people who might expose them.”

UK’s foreign minister Truss meanwhile asserted that Russia “should be in no doubt” about UK’s strength to respond with sanctions as a response to the armed invasion of Kyiv. “We have said many times that any further invasion would incur severe costs, including through a coordinated package of sanctions. Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said at a conference.

Image: AP