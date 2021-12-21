UK: Fraudsters on FB Reportedly Luring People To Sites Claiming To Sell Fake COVID Passes

Fraudsters on Facebook are reportedly luring people to websites claiming to sell bogus COVID vaccine passes for those who are unvaccinated, media agency BBC reported on December 20. BBC reported citing Facebook that, the content would be removed once they locate it.

NHS COVID passes were introduced in various regions of England as part of the UK government's Plan B actions in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain. People in the UK are obliged to show proof of vaccination status so as to gain entry to certain areas and prevent self-isolation after travelling overseas.

However, posts on the aforementioned online site provide unvaccinated people with fake COVID passes in a bid to circumvent the laws. Furthermore, COVID certifications have been discovered to be up for sale on the dark web alongside drugs, guns, and stolen goods, with dealers claiming to give documents from a variety of countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Fraudsters claim to work with personnel inside health authorities

One seller stated in an advertisement that he could give certifications from 22 nations, including Portugal, France, Greece, Spain, Australia, Latvia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom, according to BBC. They claimed to be able to supply national health authority COVID apps with QR codes, as well as paper certificates because they claimed to work with personnel inside health authorities who could add information to the database, the media agency reported.

Meanwhile, there have been various posts or comments on Facebook purporting to sell COVID vaccination certificates to persons who have not been vaccinated. Passes would help people keep their jobs, attend events, and travel more conveniently, according to the advertisements. The majority of the posts and comments were removed within 24 hours, however, more have since emerged on the same pages.

Fraudsters capitalising on anti-vax sentiment to sell fake COVID passes across Europe

To drive sales, the dealers or fraudsters are capitalising on anti-vaccination sentiment across Europe, as well as increased limitations for unvaccinated persons due to rising cases and the Omicron variant. The advertisements of such fake COVID passes can be found on various social media platforms. A search for the French pass sanitaire, a phrase for a COVID pass, yields numerous listings for online messaging groups and phone lines where passes can be purchased.

These internet communities have thousands of members. Passes are marketed for roughly €300 and may be purchased using both standard currency and untraceable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Since the documents were introduced this summer in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, French authorities have discovered 182,000 fake COVID passes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash/Representative