UK: 'Friends Of COP' Warn Boris Johnson Against Foreign Aid Cuts Ahead Of COP26 Summit

The members of the UK climate change advisory panel, Friends of COP, have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avoid foreign aid cuts ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit, the BBC reported. The experts expressed "deep concerns" through a letter to the PM, which mentioned that the cropping of overseas aids as planned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak would undermine COP26. Friends of COP is a senior-level advisory panel created ahead of the upcoming climate summit. The panel comprises experienced climate experts headed by the Member of Parliament for Reading (West) Alok Sharma.

The letter was signed by Lord Stern, chairman of the Grantham Research Institute of Climate Change; Laurence Tubiana CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a former architect of the Paris climate agreement; Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, former president of COP20; Lord Turner, chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission; Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN framework convention on climate change; Corinne Le Quéré, professor of climate change science at the University of East Anglia; James Cameron, chairman of the ODI and Mary Robinson, chair of the Elders.

The UK makes accounting changes ahead of Spending Review

With just 10 days in hand for the summit, "we, Friends of COP... express our deep concern at the prospect of further UK aid cuts in the final few days before COP26," the letter mentioned, as reported by BBC. Stressing the need to ensure green global recovery, the panel also urged the UK government to "act as a genuine" partner for developing countries. "Further improved cards to overseas aid at the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) would send a signal that the UK is neither committed to nor serious about...improving the resilience of the most vulnerable to climate change," the letter said.

The said fund cuts come due to accounting changes planned by the HM Treasury a week ahead of the Spending Review, the BBC report said. Under the changes, several poor countries will face additional aid cuts over the £4 billion that was previously announced. As per BBC, the changes in the accounting are a way to precisely understand what counts and overseas aid, especially when there is a need to include Special Drawings Rights (SDRs) from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

UK ramps up ‘Net Zero’ Strategy

Meanwhile, the UK has ramped up its "Net Zero" strategy and set out on how it will deliver on its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 just ahead of the summit. In a statement released by the government on October 19, the leaders mentioned that Britain will reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels to protect consumers from global price spikes by boosting clean energy among many other measures. Notably, this year the COP26 Climate Change Summit is scheduled to be hosted by the UK from October 31 to November 12 in the city of Glasgow, Scotland.

