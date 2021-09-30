UK Fuel Crisis: Cabinet Advices Local Officials To Refrain From Using Word 'panic'

As the UK continues to battle their ongoing fuel crisis, the administration has advised local councils to refrain from using the word “panic” or "panic buying" about fuel supply problems. As per a report by BBC, a behavioural science team affiliated with the British Cabinet has additionally asked lawmakers to avoid language that “morally judges” desperate buyers. Britain has been witnessing long queues of desperate buyers at fuel stations, albeit suppliers say demand would rescind to normal in coming days.

The UK cabinet disseminated a document titled ‘Considerations for local authorities’ that instructed officials on language to use amidst the ongoing crisis. According to the document, people did not deem their own behaviour as ‘panic buying’ and the use of such terms could indeed trigger panic in the crowd. Instead, it recommends using phrases like "filling up earlier than usual" or "changed patterns in demand".

In addendum, the document also tips officials to avoid language that morally judges the stockpilers as “selfish” or “irrational.” "Framing people buying excess fuel as 'taking away from those who need it / the NHS etc.' is likely to lead to them feeling like their freedom has been threatened, leading them to more readily engage in 'panic buying' behaviour," the document states as reported by BBC. Notably, Fuel stations were also asked to remove aggressive signboards such as ones that read, “abuse will not be tolerated.”

'Back under control'

Meanwhile, Simon Clarke, UK's chief secretary of Treasury said that the fuel issue is 'back under control.' He claimed that more fuel is being delivered to gas stations than is being sold. According to him, an important message today is that there is enough fuel, after days of long lines at gas stations with many people running out of gas, as per a report by Sky News.

He further said that the fact that more fuel is being delivered than is being sold, they are optimistic that the commercial market will address this. According to Clarke, 60 per cent of petrol stations were out of fuel over the weekend, but the number has dropped to 27 per cent by Wednesday, adding that the situation will continue to improve.

Image: AP