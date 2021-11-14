UK: Ganga Connect Exhibition Inaugurated At Cardiff Uni After Successful COP26 Debut

The Ganga Connect exhibition was inaugurated at Cardiff University on Friday, November 12, by Right Honourable Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, and Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, following a successful debut at COP26 in Glasgow.

The Ganga Connect, co-organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), C-Ganga, and the High Commission of India, is a global exhibition and outreach platform that will showcase the many facets of the river system and connect with a wide range of interested partners. The NMCG stated in a press release that the exhibition provides a clear and deep understanding of the size, magnitude, and complexity of the Rive Ganga ecosystem.

"It put a spotlight on a range of solutions being developed and implemented and shared a status update and execution timeline of the programme. The exhibition also illustrates the deep spiritual and philosophical connect that Indians have with the river. The exhibition also enables engagement with interested parties and the Indian diaspora who want to get involved in the rejuvenation, restoration and conservation of the river system," the NMCG stated press release.

In his keynote address, Mark Drakeford said that borders are irrelevant in the face of climate crises and added that an individual country, acting alone, will not be able to mitigate the effects. International collaboration is the only way forward, he said. Gaitri Issar Kumar, India's High Commissioner, spoke about how Indians revere the Ganges and how the Namami Gange mission is a top priority for the Indian government.

She went on to say how the Namami Gange programme combines public policy, technological intervention, and community participation to revitalise and rejuvenate the Ganga. The exhibition also coincided with the annual Diwali celebrations, which are a must-attend event for Wales' large diaspora community. Ashok Kumar Singh, Executive Director (Projects) NMCG, and Sanmit Ahuja, Expert Member, C-Ganga, gave the First Minister of Wales and the Indian High Commissioner a tour and explanation of various aspects of the Ganga rejuvenation programme.

Ashok Kumar Singh discussed the government's perspective and the NMCG's approach to revitalising the Ganga. Ahuja described the project's water market potentials and pricing, biodiversity bonds, and economic ties.

The following key areas of potential collaboration were discussed:

Transforming Indian cities into liveable cities

Water budgets and pollution in the Ganga river basin

River ecosystem studies in Wales

The Himalayas climate change and the Indian monsoon

Biodiversity profiles of river systems, threats to them, and conservation measures

Hydrology of environmental ecosystems

Using large systems and programmes to accelerate applied innovation

Water Research Institute hosts scientific roundtable

Several companies with innovative technologies and solutions participated in another roundtable dedicated to business and industry and learned about the Environment Technology Verification (ETV) process run by Ganga under the auspices of NMCG to bring new innovations to market. The Water Research Institute, which is part of the Gw4 Water Alliance, hosted the scientific roundtable as well. The Gw4 Water Alliance is the largest water-focused initiative in the UK, comprising the Universities of Cardiff, Bath, Bristol, and Exeter. Detailed presentations were given on a wide range of topics, including the management of Indian river basins, biodiversity, the impact of climate change on monsoon rainfall, and the implications for river basin management.

Sanmit Ahuja moderated the discussion, which was led by Ashok Kumar Singh. NMCG, according to Ashok Kumar Singh, encourages innovation and technology. The companies presented a variety of innovative solutions such as waste biorefining, waste to hydrogen, advanced techniques to eliminate sludge production in wastewater treatment, novel materials that act as highly efficient filter media, and agricultural yield enhancers. To commemorate the special occasion of the Ganga Connect exhibition's opening, Cardiff Castle flew the Indian flag alongside the Welsh flag and was draped in the Tri-Colour in the evening.

(Image: ANI)