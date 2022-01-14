UK: Girl Creates 30 Fake Insta Profiles To Frame Ex-boyfriend For Stalking, Gets Jailed

In United Kingdom (UK), a girl who used fake Instagram accounts to send herself threats in order to blame her ex-boyfriend for stalking was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Courtney Ireland Ainsworth fabricated up to 30 fake Instagram profiles and then informed police that her ex-partner Louis Jolly was behind the 'vile' communications she claimed were sent to her, Mirror UK reported.

Courtney Ireland Ainsworth filed 10 police reports alleging that Jolly was harassing and stalking her. Her ex-boyfriend was arrested six times, facing charges of violence and stalking, receiving a stalking protection order. He got released on a home curfew with an electronic tag, and even lost his employment.

"You created an entirely fictional but superficially credible web of poisonous deceit for over five months," Recorder Ian Harris told Ireland-Ainsworth, according to Mirror UK.

The 22-year-old Jolly said that they were together for two years before breaking up on 'good terms' in October 2019, just before Ireland-Ainsworth began dating a man named Declan Rice.

The 20-year-old Ireland-Ainsworth's case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said she called police multiple times between July 15 and December 13, 2020, providing photos of chats and the identities of fake Insta profiles she assigned to her victim.

Jolly was accused of breaking furniture and even throwing brick at Ainsworth's granny's window

Jolly allegedly stalked Ireland-Ainsworth, her friends, and her new partner, filmed her walking down the street and emailed her the video, verbally and physically attacked her, and falsely claimed she was using cocaine, according to the court. He also broke furniture in her house, threw a brick through her grandmother's window, and threatened to stab her and her boyfriend, she said.

Mirror UK reported, citing Recorder Harris, "You provided images of damage to property and you yourself, as to where you said he knifed you with a Stanley knife, and there was a scar on your chest."

On November 15, Ireland-Ainsworth's mother called the police, claiming that Jolly had threatened to stab her. Detectives requested data from Instagram's parent company, Facebook, but Mr Blasbery stated that this data took some time to be delivered to the police.

On December 4, Jolly was issued an interim stalking protection order and bailed for six weeks with an electronically tagged home curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. everyday.

Ireland-Ainsworth accused him of violating the order, and her mother reported him to the police on December 13. When authorities obtained the data from Facebook, they discovered at least 17 Instagram accounts made with two of Ireland-Ainsworth's email addresses and IP addresses associated with her house and phone.

She was detained and questioned on December 12, 2020, and confessed, before the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the stalking and assault charges against Jolly.

"She stated her ex-boyfriend Mr Jolly was hassling her, but in order to make the police believe it she sent false messages to the police so that they would take it seriously," Paul Blasbery stated, according to Mirror UK.

Ireland-Ainsworth confessed perverting the course of justice despite having no prior convictions. Defending attorney Jim Smith said his client was 19 at the time, immature, and diagnosed with 'complicated' post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Because of Ireland-Ainsworth's mental health issues, Recorder Harris lowered her sentence and awarded her full credit for her guilty plea.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage