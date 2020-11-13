UK Government Approves Controversial Tunnel Plans Near Prehistoric Stonehenge Site

The UK government on Thursday, November 12, approved plans for a road tunnel to be built near Stonehenge in southern England. According to reports, the project aims at easing traffic on a road that is prone to gridlock. As a part of this new plan, a two-mile tunnel will be built to ease the traffic.

Tunnel near Stonehenge

As per reports, the decision was taken by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and it goes against the recommendations of the Planning Inspectorate, which had warned about the "permanent" and "irreversible" harm which can arise from the project. As per the Department for Transport, Shapps was said to be "satisfied that on balance the need case for the development together with the other benefits identified outweigh any harm."

Highways England has estimated that the cost of the project will be around 1.7 billion pounds. Jim O’Sullivan, the agency’s chief executive said, "This transformational scheme will return the Stonehenge landscape towards its original setting and will improve journey times for everyone who travels to and from the southwest."

The Stonehenge Alliance has been campaigning against the decision of making a tunnel. It said that it "deeply regrets" a decision that will be greeted with "shock" around the world. The group further noted that the plan will violate the UK’s international treaty obligations "not to damage" the World Heritage Site.

According to reports, Historian, author and broadcaster Tom Holland, who is also the president of the Stonehenge Alliance said that the group will oppose the "shameful" decision. He said, "The decision to inject a great gash of tarmac and concrete into Britain’s most precious prehistoric landscape is one that ranks simultaneously as spendthrift and sacrilegious."

The National Trust manages 2,100 acres around Stonehenge and, in a statement, said that it had a "long-standing ambition" to resolve issues relating to the A303 and that it will "now take some time to study the conclusions of the examining authority in full before responding further."

(Image Credits: AP)