UK Government Mulls Offering Incentives For Rough Sleepers Over COVID Vaccination

Amid a tremendous surge in Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, the government is mulling offering incentives to the Rough sleepers in England, The Guardian reported citing reports of Local Government Chronicle. According to media reports, the government will offer cash and food vouchers if they agree to have the vaccine jab. The Minister for rough sleeping, Eddie Hughes, has confirmed that the government has sanctioned £28m to provide an incentive to the vulnerable section. Notably, this would be the first of its kind in the country where the government is offering money and other things to the people who are homeless in order to secure them against the deadly virus.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the homeless population has been hit badly during the initial wave of the COVID pandemic, with one in the 50 deaths related to Coronavirus being linked to this group. "We are making an additional pot of money available to incentivise vaccinations for this group. This funding will help local authorities and their partners to use their understanding of the needs of rough sleepers to increase the vaccination take-up," The Guardian quoted Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government of the United Kingdom.

Death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 75,000

It is pertinent to mention that the United Kingdom is reeling under the new COVID variant, Omicron, for the past month. As of now, the country has the highest vaccination rates-- with more than 85% of the eligible population inoculated with both doses. Despite such a big number, the new virus is infiltrating the vaccinated people.

Earlier, scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine informed that death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 25,000 and 75,000 in the next five months if strict measures are not taken urgently. It also noted that the cases in January may break the earlier record. Further, the scientists pointed the soar and severity of the cases will depend on how much the new COVID variant escapes protection from vaccines. Though the researchers have not mentioned the role of a booster dose and the effect in tackling the new variant, they advocated for administering it.