UK Government Sets Timescale As 'all Adults To Get 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine By September

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab recently said that all adults in Britain should have been offered the COVID-19 vaccination by September. While speaking to BBC, Raab announced a clear timescale for the first time of the vaccination programme and said that the government is focusing on four priority groups at the moment, including over-80s, care home residents and ministers. The foreign secretary said that he is increasingly confident that the mid-February deadline for completing the first phase will be met.

Raab said that the plan is to get the first 15 million most vulnerable people vaccinated with the first dose by the middle of February. He added that the government will then want to get, by early spring, another 17 million. Further, Raab noted by spring the country will have 99 per cent of those most at risk of dying of coronavirus administered with the first jab, after which the entire adult population will be offered the first jab by September. The UK officials said that the government also hopes to ease the lockdown restrictions in England in March. But he also added that the measures will be based in transition, possibly back through the tiered approach that was being followed earlier.

UK shuts all travel corridors

Meanwhile, on Saturday, UK PM Boris Johnson said that Britain will shut down all travel corridors from 4:00 GMT January 18 to protect the nation against the “risk of as yet unidentified new strains”. Any individual travelling into the UK from other nations will have to carry the proof of a negative COVID-19 test before setting off. The blanket ban on travel came after the UK banned travellers from South America and Portugal that came into force on January 15 amid fears of new variant discovered in Brazil.

Johnson, in his address from the Downing Street, informed that the new COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place until February 15. British PM’s announcement on January 16 came after UK recorded 1,280 more deaths less than 30 days of being COVID-19 positive taking the total casualties to 87,291. Further, the UK government figures showed that at least 55,761 new cases had been reported. Boris Johnson said that the new restrictions were “vital” and to take extra measures now "when day by day we are making such strides in protecting the population”.

”It’s precisely because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country,” he added.

