UK Government To Ban 'dangerous' Zombie Knives And Machetes To Reduce Crime Rates

The British government plans to prohibit machetes and zombie knives in England and Wales, with individuals selling them subject to up to two years in prison. The Home Office will be in consultations with the public on measures to outlaw the ownership and sale of some bladed weapons in response to complaints from police chiefs and MPs over allegations that these weapons are not covered under current legislation.

The Home Office in a tweet said, "Machetes and other menacing knives have no place on our streets. Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman and Policing Minister @CPhilpOfficial explain how the government is taking action."

The Home Secretary of the UK, Suella Braverman, further said, "Cowardly thugs who wield machetes, carry out horrific attacks and terrorise communities must be stopped. Our tough new proposals will ensure these dangerous weapons stay off the streets, helping keep people safe."

The Minister of Police, Crime and Fire, Chris Philp said, "Today we’re announcing plans to ban dangerous zombie knives & machetes. There is no legitimate use for these weapons, and they endanger the public. Violent crime is down 38% since 2010 according to the crime survey, but we’re determined to do even more."

In accordance with laws passed in 2016, police may only seize and pursue criminal charges for zombie knives found in private residences if they satisfy three requirements. A cutting edge, a serrated edge, and "images or words that suggest it is to be used for the purpose of violence" are all required on the knives, The Guardian reported.

The curved blades with serrated edges, which were inspired by horror movies, are frequently marketed as collectibles, but authorities claim that criminals are carrying them more frequently.