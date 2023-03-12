UK Government Urges Olympic Sponsors To Persuade IOC Into Banning Russian Athletes

The government of the United Kingdom has exhorted sponsors of the Olympic Games to pressurize the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reconsider its proposals of permitting athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Paris Olympics next year.

According to The Guardian, UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer addressed a letter to the British executives of the IOC’s worldwide partners like Samsung and Coca-Cola to help urge the IOC. “We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes,” the letter read.

“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition," it added. This comes as the IOC remains adamant about allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as "neutral" sportspersons in the Paris Olympics.

35 countries support ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

On the other hand, 35 nations including the UK believe that it would be unfair for Russia and Belarus to participate in the games, given the devastation caused in Ukraine due to Moscow's invasion. Last month, the countries issued a joint statement to convey their concerns about how Russian athletes have strong ties with the Russian military and receive direct funding and support from their homeland.

“Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we have strongly urged the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly,” Frazer said in the letter. “As an Olympic partner, I would welcome your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement," she added.