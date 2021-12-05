UK Govt Adviser Says 'too Late' To Make 'material Difference' On Increasing Omicron Cases

An expert adviser to the government and professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, Mark Woolhouse, has indicated that it is "too late" to make a significant difference to a potential surge of omicron infections in the UK, emphasising that current travel limitations and pre-departure tests will do little to assist, BBC reported. It comes as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab urged Brits to take a "common-sense approach" to Christmas. When asked if employees should attend office Christmas parties this year, the deputy prime minister stated that the guideline was clear and that events may take place, but that employers should apply common sense, according to various British media reports.

According to BBC, Professor Mark Woolhouse, said, "If omicron is here in the UK, and it certainly is, if there’s community transmission in the UK, and it certainly looks that way, then it’s that community transmission that will drive a next wave. But I think it’s too late to make a material difference to the course of the Omicron wave if we’re going to have one."

'Shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted'

When asked about new travel limits introduced by health secretary Sajid Javid last night, including requiring all visitors to the UK to undergo a pre-departure COVID test, government adviser, Professor Woolhouse told the BBC that the measures were comparable to "shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted." Due to rising concerns regarding the spread of the new variant, ministers have announced that all passengers coming in the UK will be required to do a pre-departure COVID test. The measures will go into effect on Tuesday.

According to the most recent numbers from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a further 26 cases of the new variant have been reported across the UK as of Saturday night, bringing the total to 160. The figures are still relatively modest, so I would strongly suggest that the absolute number of Omicron cases in the UK is more in the hundreds than the thousands, Woolhouse added. Early evidence suggests that the new variant is highly transmissible, and often results in "milder" sickness, according to a South African health researcher.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)