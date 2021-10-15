UK: Govt Allows 800 Foreign Butchers Amid Labour Shortage In Pig Farms

Embattled with a labour shortage, the UK administration on Thursday announced that it will allow an additional 800 foreign butchers to work in the country on temporary visas. In a statement, British Transport Ministry said that any foreign butcher could apply for a six-month-long work visa until December 31. “This temporary adjustment is in addition to foreign butchers already being eligible since December 2020 to apply to come to the UK through the Skilled Worker Route as part of the points-based immigration system,” the ministry said in a statement.

"The governement announced a package of measures to support the pig industry which has faced a number of challenges in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary suspension of approval to export to China for some UK pork establishments, all of which have led to a backlog of pigs awaiting slaughter," according to the statement shared on UK government's website.

The statement further mentioned, "These measures come in recognition of the unique temporary circumstances farmers are facing, brought about by the global economy responding to the impacts of the pandemic and the global pressures facing supply chains worldwide."

Over 6,000 pigs culled

The move comes as swine farms across the British territory culled pigs amid a dearth of storage space and operatives who could process the meat. Notably, there are about 10,000 pig farms in the UK with 10 co-operate companies breeding sows. Earlier this week, abattoir workers warned that they had already culled more than 6,000 healthy pigs and warned that if the same situation continued, then they might have to kill over 1,50,000 swine, more.

‘Not a permanent solution'

Meanwhile, the Boris Johnson administration said that the visa extension was not a permanent solution to the crisis and urged companies to enhance storage, increase wages and invest in training domestic butchers. In addendum, it vowed to bolster funding for additional meat storage and other measures to support the industry. Interestingly, officials also proposed a scheme to allow swine farms to operate for longer on working days and also on Saturdays.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image:_musayrto/Twitter)