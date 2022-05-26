UK Govt Announces Slew Of Measures To Combat Rising Inflation & Assist Vulnerable Families

In a key development, the government of the United Kingdom on Thursday announced a slew of measures to combat rising inflation and assist vulnerable families in the country. UK Chancellor of Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, stated that a new £15 billion package of targeted government support to deal with the escalating cost of living will benefit millions of households across the country. The government said in a statement that nearly eight million most disadvantaged households will get at least £1,200 in support, including a new one-off £650 cost of living payment.

As per the statement, the October discount on energy bills is doubled, and the necessity to return it over five years is removed, bringing universal support to £400. Meanwhile, the additional £15 billion assistance package is aimed at millions of low-income families, bringing the total cost of living assistance to £37 billion this year. "New temporary Energy Profits Levy on oil and gas firms will raise around £5 billion over the next year to help with the cost of living, with a new investment allowance to encourage firms to invest in oil and gas extraction in the country," the statement read.

Energy bill discount to be increased from £200 to £400

Sunak also stated that the energy bill discount, which is set to begin in October, will be increased from £200 to £400. As a result, households will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills. The country's Chancellor of Exchequer also announced a £500 million boost for the Household Support Fund, which is delivered by Local Authorities, extending it from October to March 2023 to guarantee that there is support for all the needy. "We know that people are facing challenges with the cost of living and that is why today I’m stepping in with further support to help with rising energy bills," Sunak said in a statement.

UK announces 'Energy Profits Levy' with a significant investment allowance

The Chancellor also introduced a temporary new 'Energy Profits Levy' with a significant investment allowance built in to both - fairly tax the extraordinary profits and promote investment. He also stated that the Treasury will conduct an urgent assessment of the magnitude of these extraordinary profits and the required steps will be taken accordingly. Sunak also detailed the government's strategy for controlling inflation, which includes autonomous monetary policy, budgetary restraint, and supply-side activism.

Image: AP