UK Govt Blocks Labour Party's No-confidence Motion Against Boris Johnson And Govt

In a major development, the UK government, on Tuesday, blocked the Opposition's efforts to hold a no-confidence vote aimed at ousting the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Number 10 immediately. Through the Opposition, the Labour party accused the government of misusing its powers and said they were "scared" of being thrown out of power, a government spokesman countered the claims and said, "Labour had chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of a no-confidence motion against the government and the UK PM. "As the prime minister has already resigned and a leadership process is underway we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time," Sky News quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

However, if the Labour force the Parliament to amend the motion properly, the government will allow a debate on the next working day, he added. Meanwhile, reacting to Conservative Party remarks over the no-confidence motion, the Opposition Spokesperson said the government is scared and that was the main it has blocked Labour's move. "This is totally unprecedented. Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates. All the Tory leadership candidates should denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited prime minister," said a Labour Spokesperson.

The Labour said that the Opposition knew the incumbent government has lost its trust among the public as well as its own ministers and therefore, it was unlawful for PM Johnson to hold the position till September 5.

Terming it 'intolerable', Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said at least Tory has now realised that their leader- Johnson was not fit for the Prime Minister position. "He is leaving because his own party has concluded that he can't be trusted," Starmer noted.

Unceremonious exit of Johnson

It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, launched trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid last week. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament last month. According to Sunak, he has the support of more than 80 to 100 deputies and is the most "suitable candidate" for the post of UK Prime Minister.

Image: AP