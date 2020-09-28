UK Govt To Create Four-month Stockpile Of PPE For Health Care Workers Amid COVID Pandemic

The Boris Johnson-led government has said that it is establishing a four-month stockpile of personal protective gears to ensure that the health care workers treating COVID-19 patients have access to uninterrupted supply. The government said that 70 percent of the expected demand for PPE will be met by UK manufacturers from December, adding that before the pandemic, just 1 percent of PPE was produced in the country.

Read: UK's Iconic Big Ben To Be Visible Again After 3 Years Of Renovation; Watch BTS Video

"Four-month stockpiles of items such as face masks, visors, and gowns will be in place from November to provide a continuous flow to the frontline, helping to ensure staff always have the equipment they need," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Monday.

Read: UK Govt Says Resilient Supply Of PPEs In Place As COVID Spreads Again In 'exponential Way'

"At the start of the pandemic, meeting the huge demands for PPE was a massive challenge. That’s why we have worked every day since to ensure we have an uninterrupted supply to meet the challenges in the coming months and protect those who are protecting us. We have built robust and resilient supply chains from scratch and thanks to an absolutely phenomenal effort from UK businesses, almost three-quarters of demand for PPE will soon be met by UK manufacturers," said Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

Read: COVID-19: Talc, Petroleum Jelly Among Best Lubricants For People Wearing PPE, Study Says

3.5 billion PPE items distributed

As per the UK's Health Department data, since February 2020, over 3.5 billion PPE items have been distributed to the frontline workers, including GPs, social care providers, community pharmacists, dentists, and hospices. During the peak of the pandemic from April 20 to April 26, 102 million items of PPE were delivered. 121 million items were delivered between September 14 and 20.

Read: Disposal Of PPE Kits, Other Biomedical Waste Challenge During COVID-19 Pandemic: Govt

(Image Credit: AP)

