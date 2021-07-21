UK Govt 'extremely Disappointed' As UNESCO Scraps Liverpool From World Heritage Status

UK government is “extremely disappointed” after UN's cultural agency, UNESCO voted to remove Liverpool from its list of world heritage sites because of overdevelopment. As Liverpool becomes only the third site to lose its heritage status since the list began in 1978, Liverpool’s Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp said it was a “day of shame” for the city and added that it would “without a doubt, affect our tourism and inward investment.” As per BBC report, Downing Street said that despite the UNESCO decision, it still believes that Liverpool deserves the heritage status “given the significant role the historic docks and the wider city have played throughout history.”

Following a secret ballot by the UNESCO committee at a meeting in China, the decision to scrape Liverpool from its world heritage status was announced by committee chairman Tian Xuejun. He said 20 votes had been cast with at least 13 in favour of deleting the city and fie against the entire proposal and two ballot papers were stated invalid. The United Nation’s (UNs) cultural agency had said that several developments in Liverpool including the planned new Everton FC stadium resulted in “serious deteriorating” of the historic site.

Liverpool city mayor on decision: ‘Incomprehensible’

The decision was described as “incomprehensible” by Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson. She said, “Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm.” Anderson also informed that she would continue to work with the government in a bid to examine whether the city could appeal against the UN agency’s decision which came a “decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes".

Meanwhile, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said that the decision was “a retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground...Places like Liverpool should not be faced with the binary choice between maintaining heritage status or regenerating left-behind communities and the wealth of jobs and opportunities that come with it.” Apart from Liverpool, the other two former world heritage sites include Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany that lost their status in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

