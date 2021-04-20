UK Govt Gives "Ethical Nod" To Study Effects Of COVID-19 Reinfection On Immune System

As many as 64 healthy young adults aged between 18-30 who have previously contracted COVID-19 and have been completely cured will now be recruited to take part in a new 'human challenge trial' to study how the body's immune system reacts to the COVID-19 virus.

Notably, researchers at Oxford have gained ethical approval for this trial that hopes to check the immune response needed to protect people against reinfection.

The study aims to bring a better understanding of the virus and also provide more accurate information with new tests. The Oxford-initiated human challenge trial will reinfect participants who were naturally exposed to the virus previously, but this time under a safe and controlled environment for research purposes. The test subjects will be paid 5,000 pounds and will be quarantined for 17 days at a hospital.

Ethical nod for human challenge trial?

The test will focus on what kind of immune response can stop people from being reinfected and also try to gauge how both the virus and the immune system reacts the second time around.

Speaking to a local media in the UK on what to expect from the challenge study, Helen McShane, Professor of Vaccinology at the Department of Paediatrics, University of Oxford and Chief Investigator on the study observed that the study will teach investigators things other studies cannot because, unlike cases of natural infection, the reinfection process will happen under tight laboratory conditions and scientists will know exactly how their immune system has reacted to the first COVID-19 infection, with more stinging details on exactly when the infection occurs and how much virus each subjected contracted and why the Professor said.

Human Challenge Trial

The study is said to take place in two phases with different participants in each phase. The first phase, which will start by the end of April 2021, is expected to establish the lowest dose of virus, in approximately 50 per cent of participants who have previously been naturally infected, can take hold and start replicating but remain asymptomatic or produce little to no symptom.

The second phase, however, interestingly enough is expected to start later this year, where all participants will be infected with the standardised dose of the virus, which was administered in the first phase. Following this, the meticulous process of data collecting and analysing will begin to carefully define the baseline immune response in the volunteering subjects.

What's important to note is that the virus used in the first study will be the original strain from Wuhan in China.

The test subjects will be quarantined in a specially designed hospital suite for a minimum of 17 days under the strict supervision of the research team. They will then undergo numerous medical tests including CT scans of the lungs, MRI scans and other necessary formalities to carry out the test.

The test subjects, who were hired on a voluntary basis will only be discharged after they have recovered and are no longer at risk of infecting others. The full length of the study will be 12 months, including a minimum of eight follow-up appointments after discharge.

Our statement on today's news that @UniofOxford has received ethical approval for the world's second COVID-19 human challenge trial.



In short: this is excellent news, and we hope that the trial team publishes the study protocol before the first volunteer is inoculated. pic.twitter.com/b2pcANrIeL — 1Day Sooner (@1daysooner) April 19, 2021

What is a challenge trial?

The professor explained that a human challenge trial in terms of medical research is a carefully corroborated study that involves infecting a test subject, on purpose, with a pathogen or bug, in order to study the effects of that infection for better understanding of the infection to be able to develop a feasible cure for it.

The professor noted that there's still a lot of doubts surrounding the virus and its long-term effects on the human body and studies such as this, can enable scientists to elevate their understanding by harvesting high-quality data on immune systems and responses.