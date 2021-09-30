UK Govt Has Fuel Supply Crisis 'back Under Control': Chief Secy Of Treasury Simon Clarke

Simon Clarke, UK's chief secretary of Treasury said that the fuel issue is 'back under control.' He claimed that more fuel is being delivered to gas stations than is being sold. According to him, an important message today is that there is enough fuel, after days of long lines at gas stations with many people running out of gas, as per a reports by Sky News.

He further said that the fact that more fuel is being delivered than is being sold, they are optimistic that the commercial market will address this. According to Clarke, 60 per cent of petrol stations were out of fuel over the weekend, but the number has dropped to 27 per cent by Wednesday, adding that the situation will continue to improve.

The petroleum supply chain is becoming more resilient

He acknowledged that 150 army drivers are still on standby to drive lorries if needed due to a scarcity of HGV drivers, although they have not been employed thus far. Chief secretary of Treasury also added that the most important lesson is that the petroleum supply chain is becoming more resilient. According to him, this will correct itself if people just shop normally.

Clarke told Sky News that the system already has 4,000 provisional HGV licence applications, and the government is working to reduce the processing period to under five days to help with the driver shortage. He continued by saying that they are working nonstop to ensure that they train more drivers and that they increase testing so that they pass their test. According to a poll conducted by the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), motorists continue to complain about a lack of fuel despite the fact that just over a quarter of fuel stations is out of stock.

London roads have been gridlocked as drivers search for petrol

Some London roads have been gridlocked as drivers search for petrol, with some filling up water bottles. Violence was also reported in certain places, according to Sky News. Forecourt workers are being subjected to a high level of physical and verbal harassment, according to PRA executive director Gordon Balmer.

Image: Twitter/@SimonClarkeMP, Unsplash