UK govt to come under pressure to tighten laws on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water  

UK ministers are expected to come under pressure over the tightening of the regulations on PFAS, or "forever chemicals," as it has come to light that a large number of people are drinking unhealthy water.

The US President on Tuesday announced plans to drive down "acceptable limits in drinking water to four nanograms per litre (4ng/l) for two types of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFOS and PFOA) and announced proposals to regulate four more—PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX Chemicals—as a mixture," reported The Guardian.

According to the Drinking Water Inspectorate’s (DWI) guidelines, in England and Wales, levels of PFOS and PFOA in drinking water are allowed to be 25 times higher, at up to 100 ng/l, and until 2021, the limit was 5,000 ng/l for PFOA and 1,000 ng/l for PFOS.

The environment spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, Baroness Bakewell, said, "I think the Americans have this absolutely right and we are out of step. It seems like nonsense that we are determined to poison the population. The government thinks it’s at the forefront of everything, but this isn’t the case, and the government isn’t willing to move forward on the environment."

Meanwhile, former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas agreed, saying a mixture of persistent chemicals is polluting our rivers and seas, leaving them in a toxic state that can cause severe threats to human health and marine and animal life. "A cocktail of toxic, persistent chemicals is polluting our rivers and seas, poisoning our water supply, and posing a severe threat to human health, marine life, and animal life. Yet the UK’s chemical pollution limits are shamefully lagging behind international standards. The government urgently needs to get a grip on this chemical crisis and adopt far tougher regulations now," she added.

"Communities across [the US] have suffered far too long from the ever-present threat of PFAS pollution. That’s why President Biden launched a whole-of-government approach to aggressively confront these harmful chemicals, and EPA is leading the way forward," said US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Michael S. Regan. The new limit "has the potential to prevent tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses and marks a major step toward safeguarding all our communities from these dangerous contaminants," Regan added.

What is PFAS?

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of around 10,000 substances used in a huge number of consumer products and industrial processes. This substance is largely used for its non-stick properties. They are widespread in the environment and are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment, can build up in the body, and may be toxic.

