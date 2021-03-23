UK Govt To Fine People Going Abroad Without Valid Reason Amid COVID-19

As part of the new COVID-19 laws, the UK government from March 29 will impose a £5,000 fine on anyone from England travelling abroad without a valid reason. According to BBC, the MPs are due to vote on legislation, which included the penalty, on Thursday. As per the UK government’s roadmap exiting the lockdown, the earliest date people in England could go for a foreign holiday is May 17.

It is worth noting that currently foreign holidays are not allowed under the “stay at home” rule which ends on Monday. From next week the ban on leaving the country will become a specific law, backed by the threat of the fine. Now, under the new laws, anyone who leaves England for a destination outside the UK without a reasonable excuse, such as for work, education or medical treatment, could face a hefty fine.

UK PM warns of third wave

As per reports, anyone travelling abroad has to fill in a “Declaration to Travel” form, stating a valid reason for leaving the country. While speaking to the media outlet, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the restrictions on travelling abroad were necessary in order to curb the spread of the disease, as well, as to restrict the entry of new variants of the virus. Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves said that Labour supported measures to keep the UK’s borders secure and avoid the importation of new variants.

However, Reeves also added that the government’s “slowness to react” had contributed to the country’s high death rate. It is worth noting that currently, the United Kingdom’s overall COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at over 4,315,000 and 126,411 respectively. Meanwhile, on Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson also warned of a third wave of the deadly virus in the country.

On Tuesday, the UK even marked the first anniversary of the UK’s stay-at-home lockdown. The country declared a ‘National Day of Reflection’ and the PM hailed the “great spirit” shown by the nation through the most difficult year in the country’s history. “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” Johnson said in reference to the year that also saw him test positive for coronavirus and hospitalised for treatment.

(Image: AP)



