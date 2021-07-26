UK Govt To Make Double Vaccination Compulsory For University Students: Reports

After lifting all the restrictive COVID-19 lockdown measures, in a bid to reopen physical colleges and universities amid the ongoing pandemic, the Boris Johnson government had pitched a proposal to make the double dose of vaccines compulsory for students, the media reports suggest.

Double jab compulsory for students to get into Universities: UK Govt

Recent media reports hint that the British government is likely to bring such a reform, before opening the physical classes for University students. The Boris Johnson-led government is planning to make both doses of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory for all students for attending lectures in person at Universities. This is in contrast to the UK’s Education Minister Vicky Ford’s statement that came a few weeks ago in which he has denied that vaccination will be made compulsory for students to attend classes offline.

However, in a complete turn of events, the minister has made a different statement altogether now, "Obviously, I can’t comment on things that haven’t been announced, but one does need to look at every practicality to make sure that we can get students back safely, and make sure we can continue to prioritise education," she said to local media. She added that the government is considering everything that it can to make sure that all people are safe in educational institutions. Pushing the call for vaccination, she said that the key measure to keep the transmission low is by making sure that people get their vaccinations.

COVID-19 situation in the UK

After several days of a continuous rise in Coronavirus numbers, the cases have started to fall down in the country. On Sunday the cases have fallen for 5 days in a row. The country reported around 29,173 cases on July 25, while last Sunday it reported around 49,000 cases. England recently lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase the likelihood of dangerous variants.

More than 46.5 million people in Britain have received their first vaccine, while over 36.9 million people have had their second jab, the latest figures showed. To bring life back to normal, the Britain government has been racing against time to roll out COVID vaccines.



