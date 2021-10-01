UK Govt To Stop Accepting National ID Cards For Most Europeans Travelling To UK

Most European citizens will be required to produce valid passports to be allowed to enter the UK from Friday, October 1, said the Home Office as the Boris Johnson-led government will not accept the national identity cards as a travel document following the country's exit from the European Union in 2020. In a statement on Thursday, UK Home Office said, “From 1 October, UK Border Force will stop accepting insecure ID cards from most EU, EEA and Swiss citizens, in a move that will strengthen UK borders.”

The British government also said that the ID cards are “some of the most abused documents seen by Border Force officers and, last year, almost half of all false documents detected at the border were EU, EEA or Swiss ID cards.” According to the Home Office, ID cards can be “easily abused” by the people who are seeking to enter Britain. It further said that by stopping accepting these forms of ID, the British government “can prevent organised criminal gangs and illegal migrants using them to enter the UK unlawfully.”

'Priority is to take back control of immigration’

In a statement, British Home Secretary Priti Patel noted that the UK has a “proud history” of being open to the world and added that Global Britain will continue the tradition. However, she added that the government should “clamp down on the criminals that seek to enter our country illegally using forged documents.”

Patel said, “By ending the use of insecure ID cards we are strengthening our border and delivering on the people’s priority to take back control of our immigration system.”

Stating points about why the national ID cards are a “notoriously insecure form of travel document,” the UK Home Office said that some of these cards do not have biometric data which enable falsification of data. It said, “they are more difficult to cross-reference with criminal record databases than passports” before adding “although a new ID card security standard is being introduced across the EU, cards will still be in circulation for the next 5 to 10 years which do not conform to these standards.” The Office also said that the “inconsistencies” in design and security features make the cards easier to counterfeit than passports.

