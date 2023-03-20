UK Govt Vows To Take Indian Mission's Security 'seriously' After Khalistani Attack

Pulling down of the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London by pro-Khalistan protesters has led to widespread outrage and condemnation. Following the incident, the central government summoned a senior UK diplomat in New Delhi and sought an explanation for the complete absence of security. The Indian flag was grabbed at by the protesters who were chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, March 19, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

'Will take security of Indian mission seriously': UK govt

The UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission here "seriously", ensured top British officials after the incident. They have condemned the action of the vandalism at the mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and termed it as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable".

Responding to the incident, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he condemns the violent disorder and vandalism that took place. "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

Foreign Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said he was "appalled" and the government would take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously". "This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff," he tweeted.

Officials from the mission however said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander". The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

Ministry of External Affairs issues statement

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying: "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement read.