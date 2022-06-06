UK Govt's Anti-corruption Champion Resigns Ahead Of No-confidence Vote Against PM Johnson

Ahead of the no-confidence vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Conservative lawmaker and 'anti-corruption champion,' John Penrose tendered his resignation on Monday. Announcing his decision on Twitter, Penrose stated that he will be voting against the Prime Minister in a confidence vote scheduled for Monday night.

"I'm sorry to have to resign as the PM’s Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it’s pretty clear he has broken it. That’s a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too," Penrose wrote in a Twitter post.

"My reason for stepping down is your public letter last week, replying to your Independent Adviser on the Ministerial Code about the recent Sue Gray Report into 'partygate'. In it, you addressed the concerns over the Fixed Penalty Notice you paid, but not the broader and very serious criticisms of what the Report called 'failures of leadership and judgment' and its' conclusion that 'senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture'," Penrose mentioned in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Johnson.

Penrose lauds PM Johnson for Brexit & COVID management

The Conservative leader also praised the Prime Minister for Brexit after the country voted to leave in the EU Referendum. "I will always be grateful to you for getting Brexit done after the country voted to leave in the EU Referendum, for leading us to victory in the 2019 General Election, and for getting the country out of COVID lockdown as early as was safely possible last year," the letter read, adding that none of these can excuse or justify a fundamental breach of the Ministerial Code.

UK Prime Minister's Office responds to Penrose's criticism

Meanwhile, Number 10 overlooked Penrose's criticism, asserting that Boris Johnson did not violate the Ministerial Code of Conduct. According to the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesperson, Johnson rejected a claim by the Government's former anti-corruption tsar Penrose that the Sue Gray report showed he had breached the code and that he should step down. "The Prime Minister addressed this last week. He set out his rationale on the code. Part of that involved correcting the parliamentary record at the earliest possible opportunity," the spokesperson said, as per UK daily, The Telegraph.

Image: Facebook/@ohn Penrose/Boris Johnson