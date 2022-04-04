UK Grants Asylum To Former Taliban Torturer To Prevent His Human Rights Breach: Report

A former Taliban torturer has won the right to stay in the UK due to fears that he would be tortured himself if he was sent back to Afghanistan, reported Daily Mail. The British Home Office accepted that deporting him to his home would pose a “real risk” of torture for the unnamed ex-intelligence commander who had reportedly been recruited to the Taliban as a child soldier back in the 1990s. The Home Office also said that his deportation to Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban, could breach his human rights.

As per the report, the unnamed man, who claims to be a 42-year-old, had ordered activities such as waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and whipping in a bid to extract information from the prisoners. He was reportedly controlling at least 300 men as prisoners before climbing to greater ranks and volunteering for the front lines of the gruesome Battle of Kabul in 1995, during Afghanistan’s civil war.

While several thousands of Afghan refugees entered the UK after the Taliban reconquered the nation last year, this former Taliban torturer first came to Britain in 2006 and tried to claim asylum. However, at the time, he was rejected and was deported to war-torn Afghanistan within a matter of a few months. Before his latest appeal, he had filed another claim in 2010 which was also dismissed.

Why was his latest appeal successful?

As per Daily Mail, in the latest appeal, the former Taliban torturer told the Boris Johnson-led government that he had now been captured and tortured by a rival militant group of Taliban, the Nothern Alliance. He went on to claim that the recent encounter with Northern Alliance left him with “complex mental health problems”. Following this appeal, the UK Home Office provided the 42-year-old man limited leave in order to maintain the European Convention on Human Rights. Reportedly, the office said, there is presently “no question” of him returning.

It is pertinent to note that the former Taliban torturer was allowed to stay in the UK after the country accepted around 20,000 Afghan refugees since it fell to the Taliban in August 2021. The media outlet cited United Nations Human High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)figures to state that as of mid-2021 there were 135,912 refugees in the UK along with 83,489 pending asylum cases and 3,968 stateless persons.

Image: AP