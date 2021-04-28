UK Green Lights 'self-driving' Cars On Motorways, Plans To Change Highway Codes

In a first, the UK government has announced that it would regulate the use of self-driving vehicles at slow speed on motorways. In a statement, the country’s Transport Ministry announced that it was currently working on specific wording to update the country’s Highway Code so as to facilitate safe driving by automated cars. The country expects to see the first self-driving car on public streets by the end of this year with a speed exceeding no more than 37 miles per hour.

"This is a major step for the safe use of self-driving vehicles in the UK, making future journeys greener, easier and more reliable while also helping the nation to build back better. But we must ensure that this exciting new tech is deployed safely, which is why we are consulting on what the rules to enable this should look like. In doing so, we can improve transport for all, securing the UK’s place as a global science superpower, " Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said in a statement.

Self-driving cars or autonomous vehicles are no more a thing from the future and Britons seemingly want to lead the field. Earlier, British Transport Ministry forecasted that roughly 40 per cent of the new cars in the UK could have self-driving capacities by 2035.

"The automotive industry welcomes this vital step to permit the use of automated vehicles on UK roads, which will put Britain in the vanguard of road safety and automotive technology," Mike Hawes, CEO of car industry lobby group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said in a statement.

Could cause accidents

However, insurance companies have warned that Britain's goal of being a leader in adopting self-driving cars could backfire unless automakers and regulators spell out the current limitations of the technology available today. While the Transportation Ministry is seeking to modify highway codes and includes terms such as Automated Lane Keeping Systems ALKS, the insurers have stressed that the same could fluster drivers and cause more accidents. They further explained that calling ALKS "automated," or using the synonymous term "self-driving," will confuse British drivers into thinking the cars can drive themselves, causing accidents and risking a public backlash against the technology.

