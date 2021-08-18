UK Has Managed Safe Return Of 2052 Afghans From Taliban; Many More To Arrive: PM Johnson

Amid the hubbub of Taliban gaining power over Kabul and seizing most of the Afghan provinces, many world nations have indulged themselves to evacuate their embassy personnel as well as dozens of Afghans who collaborated with them in the past. On Wednesday, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson told legislators that Britain had evacuated more than 2,000 Afghans as the tension in the country is escalating.

As parliament was summoned back to debate on the Taliban Afghanistan issue, Boris said that as part of the country's resettlement plan, government officials have so far managed the safe return of 306 United Kingdom people and 2,052 Afghan nationals to be exact. He further said that over 2,000 more Afghan applications had been completed whereas many more were being handled.

Previous developments of UK evacuation

Earlier, as per a UK military commander, the evacuation process of the United Kingdom in Afghanistan is moving at a full speed, they cannot afford to stop or wait even due to the shifting in political powers.

Boris Johnson stated that the UK aims to assist 6,000 to 7,000 British nationals and Afghan workers who are entitled to depart.

The resettlement scheme of UK

On the other hand, the British Home Secretary Priti Patel has justified a government's resettlement scheme to take in disadvantaged Afghans seeking shelter following the Taliban's control. The government promised to resettle 20,000 needy individuals under the stated scheme, but only 5,000 were able to do so within the first year.

Priti Patel told Sky News on Wednesday that the number of individuals transported to the UK in the first year might double to 10,000 if the groups of those eligible were broadened. She even said that Around 2,000 former Afghan workers and their families have been relocated to the UK via an existing resettlement system.

According to Downing Street, the UK prime minister talked with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, and the two pledged to act "closely together" to remove civilians from Afghanistan. According to a UK official spokesperson, the prime minister of the UK and President Biden acknowledged that the international community must work together to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson went on to say that Prime minister Johnson explained the UK's plans to expand humanitarian assistance and relocate refugees in the region, adding that the two will address the issue at a G7 virtual summit in the days ahead.

However, the situation in the Kabul airport is very unsettling as thousands attempted to escape the nation from the Kabul airport on Monday, creating chaotic scenes. A number of individuals perished, and huge crowds on the runway forced authorities to cancel all flights for many hours.

(Image Credit: AP)