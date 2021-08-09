UK HC To Let Nirav Modi Appeal Against Extradition To India On Mental Health Grounds

In a bid to keep himself away from India's reach, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has been granted permission to avail his last two grounds to appeal against extradition to India. The UK High Court on Monday granted Nirav Modi permission to appeal against extradition to India on mental health grounds. Nirav Modi in July had filed a plea stating that his extradition to India would be a 'flagrant denial of justice'. Nirav Modi's lawyer told a bench of the High Court of London that it would 'severely impact' his mental health, and would 'increase' the substantial risk of suicide.

Nirav Modi's plea to appeal against extradition to India granted

Granting fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi permission to appeal against a magistrates' court order in favour of extradition to India, Justice Martin Chamberlain delivered his verdict remotely under COVID-19 rules to conclude that the arguments presented by the 50-year-old diamond merchant's legal team concerning his alleged severe depression and high risk of suicide were arguable at a substantial hearing.

The application filed by the fugitive diamantaire had claimed that Nirav Modi's mental health and suicidal feelings would worsen if he were to land in the 'COVID-rich' Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Justice Chamberlain also noted that the adequacy of the measures capable of preventing successful suicide attempts at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where Nirav Modi is to be detained upon extradition, also falls within the arguable ambit.

Finding Nirav Modi's plea arguable, Justice Chamberlain stated that he is granting permission to appeal on Grounds 3 and 4. Grounds 3 and 4 relate to Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), or the right to life, liberty, and security, and Section 91 of the UK's Criminal Justice Act 2003 related to fitness to plead.

Earlier, in July, the 50-year-old jeweler, who currently remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in South-West London, had lost the first stage of the High Court appeals process as a judge declined permission to appeal 'on the papers'.

India's legal fight to extradite Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, in London, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore. The diamond merchant, wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, meanwhile remains at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

Nirav Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death, which were added to the CBI case.

India is a designated Part 2 country by virtue of the Extradition Act 2003, which means it is the UK Cabinet minister who has the authority to order a requested person's extradition after all legal issues are dealt with in the courts.

