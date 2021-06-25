UK Health Minister Hancock Apologises For Breaking Social Distancing Rules By Kissing Aide

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing guidance after CCTV images of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper. Shortly after pictures of Hancock who is married emerged with Gina Coladangelo, who was appointed by the British Health Secretary and is also married in front of the public, he admitted saying that he “let people down” and was “very sorry.” However, Labour called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Hancock and terming his position “untenable.” Following UK Health Secretary’s apology, Downing Street has declared that it “considers the matter closed.”

The Sun reported that its pictures of Hancock and Coladangelo kissing, both of who are married with children, was taken inside the Department of Health and Social care building on May 6. Even though social distancing is not a legal requirement, it has been repeatedly recommended by the British government due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people are advised to remain 2 metres apart at all times where it is possible. Further, the government had also stated that hugging anyone outside your household or bubble was also not allowed.

The picture of both UK government officials caused a stir on the internet and the UK’s political landscape that showed them embracing each other. Considering all aspects, criticism mounted on Hancock with several UK MPs calling for his resignation and even denouncing Johnson’s handling of the matter.

‘Blatant abuse of power’: Labour Party chairperson

Labour Party chairperson Annaliese Dodds said, “If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office - whom he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role - it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest...His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him.” The opposition to Johnson’s Conservative government also said that it would not let the matter end despite UK PM considering it closed.

As per Sky News, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who chairs an all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, accused Hancock of “utter hypocrisy” while also questioning the response by UK PM. According to Moran, Johnson accepting or rejecting UK Health Secretary’s apology was “irrelevant.” She told the media outlet, “The question is does the British public accept the apology because the British public needs to have trust.”

IMAGE: AP