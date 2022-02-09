UK Health Minister Keegan Criticised For In Person Meet Despite COVID Positive Test

UK’s Health minister Gillian Keegan on Tuesday, February 8, apologised for continuing with an in-person meeting with the other Cabinet members despite a COVID-19 positive diagnosis, an act that caused an uproar and made lawmakers question her conduct. In a post on Twitter, the Conservative MP for Chichester, Keegan, announced had she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after taking a precautionary lateral flow test ahead of her planned in-person meeting.

The UK Health Minister informed in her post that during the key meeting she was engaged in “listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide,” adding that she had been at the meeting “for a short period to hear their stories.” While the UK minister is being criticised for making a reckless and dangerous decision, she asserted that she had taken “consent” of the three healthier men that she had met. She then went on to confess that upon “reflection” she agrees that this was “an error of judgment on my part” and that she “should have immediately ended the meeting”.

“I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologize for the mistake I made,” UK’s Health minister Gillian Keegan wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread.

'I, fortunately, feel fine,' says UK minister

While the UK Health Minister informed that she was now isolated at home and “fortunately, feel fine,” the status of the men that she had met in person remained unknown. UK’s Government guidance requires individuals to strictly go into isolation in case of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In a statement to Sky News, Minister of State for Health, Ed Arga, said that Keegan issued a formal apology to British Health Secretary Sajid Javid for her conduct.

“I saw those tweets that Gillian put out yesterday evening, I haven’t seen or spoken to Gillian yesterday or today,” he said. “I saw her set out the circumstances of what has happened, she has issued a very clear and fulsome apology,” he added.

Javid acknowledged that Health Minister Keegan publicly admitted her fault and the violation of the COVID-19 protocols. “She made an error of judgment,” he said, adding “she was also clear that it is important that people follow the rules.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party has been embroiled in a series of Downing Street party scandals in breach of his own COVID-19 protocols in the year 2020 when Britain reeled under the strict lockdown. Johnson had similarly apologised for attending lockdown parties during the lockdown as calls strengthened for his resignation over his unacceptable act. The UK PM said that he “understood public anger” surrounding his behaviour. "I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled,” the UK PM told British Parliament.