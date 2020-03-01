UK Health Officials Urge People Over 60 Years Old To Avoid Crowds To Contain Coronavirus

Health chiefs in the UK have reportedly urged citizens aged over 60 to avoid crowded places, public transport, and supermarkets amid the widespread Coronavirus outbreak spreading across the world. According to the reports, the World Health Organisation issued a severe warning that urged elderly people to skip routine appointments at doctors' and hospitals. The major step comes after a worker at an infant school n Berkshire was one of three further patients from England who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus taking the total tally to 23 in UK.

If you are 60+, or have an underlying condition like cardiovascular disease, a respiratory condition or diabetes, you have a higher risk of developing severe #COVID19. Try to avoid crowded areas, or places where you might interact with people who are sick. #coronavirus — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 29, 2020

School issued warnings

As per the reports, the school issued a notice for the parents advising them that Willow Bank Infant School will be closed for few days ahead of deep cleaning and revealed that more than 10,000 Britons have now been tested for the deadly virus. The two recent cases one in the Cotswolds, and another in Hertfordshire are being investigated and any individuals who had been in contact with the patients are now being traced.

The Health Minister of UK Matt Hancock reportedly said on March 1 that the UK is planning to heighten its precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak before it gets worse. Hancock described the outbreak as a “very, very significant challenge”, according to the international media reports.

PM to chair meeting

As per the reports, a meeting is expected to take place on Monday by the government's emergency response committee and it will be chaired by British PM Boris Johnson. The move signifies stepping up Britain's preparations for the deadly outbreak which originated in China and has claimed more than 3000 lives worldwide. Hancock told British media that they have their own strategy to contain the spread of the virus which is a challenging task.

He added that the UK Health Ministry is making plans in case the situation gets worse. According to reports, if the government finds the virus spreading rapidly, it has decided to let retired health workers register to work again and it will encourage people to work at home.

