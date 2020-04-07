The Debate
UK Health Secretary Says 'now Not The Time To Discuss Pay Rise For Nurses' Amid COVID-19

UK News

UK's Health Minister is being criticized by social media users once again after he said that it was not the right time to discuss a pay rise for nurses.

UK Health Secretary claims not a good time to discuss pay rise

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock is being criticized by social media users once again after he said that it was not the right time to discuss a pay rise for nurses, while Britain and most of the world is in the middle of a global pandemic. The Health Secretary made the comments during an interview.

Hancock criticised

According to reports, the current salary for nurses in the UK is £24,900. Social media users are not happy with the health minister's comments, especially after an initiative of clapping for NHS workers who are risking their lives against the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at what netizens had to say below.

Read: Britain's Horticultural Industry In Peril Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care

Just a few days earlier the Health Secretary had faced similar criticism from social media users when he said that ‘some nurses’ have died when asked about the casualties among health workers tackling the coronavirus. Take a look at the video below.

Read: South Africa: Bride, Groom, Pastor & All 50 Guests Arrested For Violating Covid Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus: Britain's Queen Elizabeth Cancels Appointments For Months

