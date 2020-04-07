UK Health Secretary Says 'now Not The Time To Discuss Pay Rise For Nurses' Amid COVID-19

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock is being criticized by social media users once again after he said that it was not the right time to discuss a pay rise for nurses, while Britain and most of the world is in the middle of a global pandemic. The Health Secretary made the comments during an interview.

Hancock criticised

According to reports, the current salary for nurses in the UK is £24,900. Social media users are not happy with the health minister's comments, especially after an initiative of clapping for NHS workers who are risking their lives against the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at what netizens had to say below.

'Now is not the time to discuss pay rise for nurses', says health secretary Matt Hancock.



You still clapping for the NHS but voting Tory? Mad. — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) April 5, 2020

@MattHancock participated in clapping for the nurses, but doesn't want to give them a pay rise.



Hand-clapping is an empty gesture for the Tories.... — Michael Siva (@michaelsiva63) April 5, 2020

Have you actually said that it’s not the time to talk about pay rise for nurses @MattHancock ??? Have you actually said that while MPs get a 3% pay rise this month??? My blood is boiling. I’m going to start clapping at my bills instead of paying them, seems to be working for you. — Iván (@_ivanaglez) April 5, 2020

@MattHancock Why not? you lot were quick enough to discuss MP's pay rise. After all they are skilled workers now, along with cleaners and deserve higer pay... — Scott Cooper (@ScottCooper1970) April 5, 2020

Just a few days earlier the Health Secretary had faced similar criticism from social media users when he said that ‘some nurses’ have died when asked about the casualties among health workers tackling the coronavirus. Take a look at the video below.

Matt Hancock - 4 Doctors have died & some nurses



Donna Kinnair(Royal College of Nursing) - They're not even counting the nurses, Matt...#bbcqt #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/PIghy1yuxy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 2, 2020

Matt Hancock “Four doctors have died and some nurses”.



No one is counting the number of nurses that have died from Covid-19!



What about other NHS staff?

Porters? Cleaners? Admin?



This is sickening!



Tory elitism laid bare.pic.twitter.com/z1hTy4YCPp — Mark Adkins (@MarkMyWordsJCPM) April 3, 2020

