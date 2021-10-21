UK Health Secretary Hints At Mask Rule Changes, Warns COVID-19 Cases May Hit 100K A Day

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on 20 October, Wednesday hurled cautionary advice about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new mask rule changes, as the latter is planning to scrap the COVID-19 protocol. The British Health Secretary, in his broadcast message, indicated that he would stick to wearing the face mask for a considerable amount of time in the future. The Bromsgrove MP hinted to the British press that there might be big changes to coronavirus isolation rules as well as mask advisory across the UK for those that have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Javid agreed that the coronavirus trajectory was “flat" within Britain, he sounded an alarm over the rise in the death toll as the country is facing an uncertain winter. COVID-19 infections could hit 100,000 a day, UK Health Secretary Javid warned at 10 Downing Street press conference. He asked Britons to ensure taking health precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the virus as the winter sets in, especially in outdoor settings.

Doubly jabbed Britons entitled to 'different approach'

Speaking on Britain’s prominent show BBC Breakfast, UK’s health secretary said that the Johnson administration, although is planning to have a “more proportionate system of test, trace and isolate.” He added that the country believes that it is an “absolute right” for those that have been double jabbed to be entitled to a different approach than the one under the implementation. Javid stated that Britons will have to wait for his statement to Parliament later today.

Labeling the COVID-19 vaccinations as “the wall of protection” the UK health Secretary said that it was finally time that the Boris Johnson administration decided to switch from “a system of restrictions” to a personal responsibility where health safety protocols were concerned.

“We need to learn to live with the virus,” he reiterated. He, however, insisted that he was personally going to adhere to the mask advisory around the strangers. It is to be noted, that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliament was widely criticised for the ministers who were seen assembled in packed rooms without the mask. Photos aired by the British media outlets in the past weeks depicted over 30 MPs crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in the cabinet room with closed windows despite that the UK Prime Minister advised the Britons to “wear a face-covering in crowded and enclosed settings”.